Family’s $60k garage with son’s high school wrestling trophies inside burns down in Randolph County

Posted 7:26 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:43PM, April 19, 2019

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- A garage with treasured family items inside burned down in Randolph County Friday afternoon.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. on Hearthside Drive, south of Trinity.

The homeowner said his son's high school wrestling state trophies were in the building.

There was also a lot of refrigeration equipment inside, as the homeowner had been in that business for 42 years.

The homeowner said the garage cost about $60,000 to build and was the first thing the family built on their property.

It is unclear if Friday's storms had anything to do with the fire.

