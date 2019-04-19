Carolina Hurricanes tie Capitals for wins after Game Four victory in Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes took down the Capitals, putting them at a neck-and-neck 2-2 against the Washington team in the Eastern Conference First Round of the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Capitals claimed victory in the first and second games on April 11 and 13, but the Hurricanes roared back Monday, beating them 5-0.

Thursday night, the Hurricanes took a second — though much closer — victory at 2-1.

The action continues at 8 p.m. Saturday with their fifth game against the Capitals at Capital One Arena.

After that, the teams will face off again for a sixth game on Monday, April 22, at PNC Arena.

The team that wins best-of-seven will move on to play the New York Islanders, who swept the Pittsburgh Penguins with four consecutive victories and have already claimed their spot in Round 2 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

