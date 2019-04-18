× WANTED: Authorities looking for man, kidnapped woman who could be in Winston-Salem, Yadkinville area

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Wilkes County Sheriff’s deputies are searching a man, and a woman they say kidnapped her.

Officers responded to a disturbance Thursday morning involving a domestic situation.

Upon arrival, officers learned that 37-year-old Rosalino Durate-Cruz may have taken Lauren Hall away from the house against her will.

The two have had an ongoing relationship. Officers believe that Hall is still being held against her will.

Durate-Cruz is possibly driving a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro silver in color. They are believed to be in the Winston-Salem, Yadkinville area.

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office said Durate-Cruz is wanted for kidnapping and assault on a female.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of these two individuals please contact the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 838-9111 or call 911.