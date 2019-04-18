Video captures firefighters pushing man home after electric wheelchair stops working

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Firefighters with the Raytown Fire Protection District in Missouri are winning hearts all over for a recent kind deed.

A video posted to their Facebook page shows three firefighters pushing a fisherman home after his electric wheelchair stopped working, according to The Kansas City Star.

"What happens when a firetruck comes upon a citizen whose electric wheelchair has stopped working," the fire protection district captioned the video. "You get out and help them home."

The fisherman, who the paper reports is also a veteran, was on his way to a local pond when the wheelchair got stuck in soft ground next to the paved path he was on.

“Our guys responded out there and basically lifted a wheelchair with him in it up out of the rut he was stuck in,” Deputy Chief Mike Hunley told the Star. “He apparently had been trying to get himself out with the wheelchair and had expended the battery so it was pretty drained.”

One of the firefighters said they were happy to push the man about a mile.