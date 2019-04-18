Prepare today before possible damaging winds, tornadoes, flash flooding Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brace yourself.

Friday could bring damaging, straight-line winds and a few tornadoes, and as we get closer, the forecast is coming more into focus.

Charlotte and Greensboro, as well as areas east of those cities, will face an enhanced threat of severe weather. Areas west will see a slight threat.

The strongest storms could happen anytime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., bringing wind between 20 and 25 mph, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

This means, if there is going to be a tornado, there's a good chance it would happen in that time frame.

The storms will bring about 1 to 2 inches of rain, and some communities may face flash flooding.

Thursday is the day to prepare. Byrd recommends you make sure your weather radio is on and batteries are fresh and that you download the FOX8 MAX Weather App to be notified about watches and warnings Friday afternoon and evening.

By Saturday, conditions are expected to calm down for a breezy and damp day with cloudy skies and intermittent light rain.

Easter Sunday may bring morning clouds turning to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.