Plein air painters turn Town of Danbury into art studio

DANBURY, N.C. -- Sunny spring days can turn Danbury into an impromptu arts studio.

“ Lot of great places to paint up here,” artist Craig Richards said. “You put a lot of yourself into the paintings.”

Richards and artist Bruce Burgess are plein air painters.

“Typically, I just sit down and start sketching on the canvass,” said Burgess. “I try to capture it in one sitting.”

The area has developed quite the reputation for the arts with The Arts Place at the hub of it all. It's a combination of gallery and sale venue for the visual arts and even a stage for performing arts. But upstairs is what's called the artist loft. Burgess and Richards share this space as the loft's first resident artists.

“When we first started talking about having a studio up here, they talked about putting up a wall,” Richards said. “We said, 'No, we want that interaction.'”

Anyone is welcome to come and watch them work.

“It’s fun to share the process,” Burgess said. “People can come and sit down.”

The two artists will be available through the end of the year. To plan your visit check out artsplaceofstokes.org.