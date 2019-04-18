Pinterest going public today, tech reviewers say their foldable Samsung phones broke and more

April 18, 2019

In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Pinterest which will go public Thursday, tech reviewers who said their new foldable Samsung phones are breaking and Facebook which may be working on a rival to Amazon's Alexa.

