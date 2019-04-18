Piedmont Triad under Enhanced Risk for severe weather Friday; tornadoes, damaging wind possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Piedmont Triad is in for potentially severe storms on Friday.

Most of the Triad is under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather.

Threats Friday include isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, isolated pea- to quarter-sized hail, frequent lightning and flooding.

The likelihood of severe weather increases shortly after lunchtime, peaking around 6 p.m. and then dropping off after dark.

“We’ll have several wind reports that could produce wind damage,” FOX8 MAX Weather Chief Meteorologist Van Denton said. “I think we’ll have a lot of trees down in the area tomorrow.”

After the storms, Saturday will see little in the way of sun, with a 40 percent chance of rain. The high Saturday will be 59.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high of 69.