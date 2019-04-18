Parents turn down meeting with Guilford County superintendent about Gateway Education Center safety, parents say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools superintendent wanted to meet with parents about the Gateway Education Center.

Some parents, however, are not interested.

Parents of kids at Gateway tell FOX8 that some of them are choosing not to meet with Superintendent Sharon Contreras.

They were scheduled to discuss the school Thursday to address the superintendent's concerns with the safety of the school's infrastructure.

Some parents say they will attend Thursday's County Commissioners meeting to ask for money to fund repairs at Gateway over the summer.

On Wednesday, they said they want around $2 million to get rid of the mold, repair the roof and deal with other issues at the school.

Contreras announced at the Wednesday school board meeting that the Gateway Education Center would stay open, despite her concerns for the safety of the facility, after word that the school would close sparked fierce backlash and protest from the Gateway community.

"It's a community that's bigger than its walls," Gateway PTA President Dania Ermentrout said.

Cheers erupted after Contreras announced that Gateway's doors would stay open.

"I don't know if she had a change of heart, or if there was something going on, but it was vastly different," Kathy Gold said. "We were told the school is closing and you have 40 days left at this location, and that you will be going to Haynes-Inman. That was the end of the conversation."

Gold says her daughter Lizzie has attended Gateway for 16 years and it's changed their lives.

While parents are relieved, they are also confused.

They say they received mixed messages about the school's future.

In the Board of Education meeting Wednesday, Contreras addressed the communication Gateway families received from the school principal.

"Any mistakes in communication by my school staff or my communication department, I own," she said. "I apologize for the angst it has caused these families."

This came after earlier communication in the form of a phone call and a letter sent to parents.

A transcript of that call, obtained by FOX8 states, "at the end of this school year, students will no longer be served at the Gateway Education Center."

The letter, sent home to parents, addressed findings in the facilities study, and Contreras' worry of unsafe learning conditions, in part because of leaky roofs, raw sewage and broken window seals.

The school's principal signed the letter, which in part stated, "school-aged students who attend Gateway will attend Haynes-Inman ... starting in August of this year."

FOX8 asked Contreras about the chain of communication and the anxiety it caused parents.

"[The principal] was calling to let them know it was a recommendation. I was not there, but I know the principal worked very hard," she said.

FOX8 asked about the letter sent to parents and how the closure appeared to have been a done deal.

"It is possible the principal sent a letter where it didn't sound clearly like it was a recommendation," Contreras said. "And for that, I certainly apologize for any angst they have. But again, I don't apologize for trying to get children to safety."

Now, these parents are gearing up for a fight for funding to repair the deteriorating building.

"Let's show them what Greensboro is made of," Ermentrout said. "We've supported people with disabilities since 1949."