NC 9th District candidate Dan McCready explains decision to refund donation from Rep. Ilhan Omar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dan McCready, the Democrat running again in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, gave back a donation his campaign received from U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, according to a statement on Twitter Wednesday.

McCready previously ran against Republican candidate Mark Harris, but the results were tossed out after officials learned members of Harris’ campaign committed absentee ballot fraud.

On Nov. 6, Omar donated $2,000 to McCready’s campaign, but campaign finance records indicate that McCready returned the money on March 30, WSOC reports.

Wednesday night, McCready tweeted out the reason behind his decision.

The candidate said he returned the money because “I vigorously disagree with any anti-Semitic comments.”

Omar had faced backlash from some who viewed her criticism of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee as anti-Semitic. She responded by apologizing in February for using anti-Semitic tropes.

As McCready continued his statement, however, he came to Omar’s defense.

“Since this time, dangerous and hateful attacks have started against her. … I condemn in the strongest terms the hateful rhetoric against her, the Muslim community and people of color,” McCready added. “Too many have been hurt by our broken politics. We must end hate speech against all people and groups.”

