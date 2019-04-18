Man charged with stealing van from Lexington church, other crimes in Randleman

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after police connected him to the theft of a Lexington church van and other crimes, Randleman police report.

Ryan Matthew Burton, 23, was arrested and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, breaking/entering a motor vehicle, breaking/entering a coin-operated machine, larceny, resisting/obstructing a public officer by giving a false name and two counts of injury to property.

At about 10:30 p.m. Monday, Randleman officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and a person walking away on Mountain Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they found a 2001 Ford van which was registered to High Rock Church of Lexington.

The passenger side door lock had been punched out, the ignition was damaged and the dash was broken with wires hanging out of it.

Officers searched the area but did not find anyone.

Police reached out to one of the pastors of the church, who said he didn’t know the van had been taken.

The next day, at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Easy Clean Car Wash at 690 W. Academy Street where someone had broken into a coin-operated vacuum cleaner.

Then, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a report that a man had broken into and fallen asleep inside someone’s vehicle.

The homeowner confronted the intruder who then ran into the woods.

Police found Burton crouching down about 30 feet away from where the man went into the woods.

Officers connected Burton to all three crimes using security video and witness accounts.

He was also reportedly an absconder from probation parole.

He was placed in Randolph County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.