Man arrested after shooting in High Point on Earle Place identified

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a shooting in High Point on Thursday, according to a news release from High Point police.

Aaron C. Seymour, 19, of High Point, is charged with attempted murder.

At about 11 a.m., officers came to the 300 block of Earle Place after a call from a woman saying her son had been shot.

Police said an argument between Seymour and 30-year-old Michael C. Leak, of High Point, escalated and Seymour shot Leak two times, hitting him in the chest and ribs.

When officers arrived, they found Leak suffering from the gunshot wounds and Seymour still at the house.

A large dog belonging to the residents was also inside the home and aggressively charged at an officer, forcing the officer to shoot the dog, High Point police said.

Seymour was arrested at the home.

Leak was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is the second time in the past year Seymour has been arrested by High Point police for shooting someone, High Point police said.