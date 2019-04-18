Man accused of driving car at Greensboro officers, leading them on pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A High Point man is facing a number of charges after court documents state he accelerated toward two Greensboro police officers during a stop.

Warrants show officers stopped Jadarius Divante Dockery in downtown Greensboro Wednesday night.

While one officer was partially in the vehicle, documents show Dockery accelerated toward a second officer.

A spokesperson for the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said Dockery turned onto Freeman Mill Road from Coliseum Boulevard and was followed by a deputy.

Deputies chased Dockery into High Point, ending the pursuit with a PIT maneuver on University Parkway.

Dockery was charged with assaulting a government official, speeding to elude and possession of marijuana.

He was booked under a $150,000 bond and has since bonded out.