Lexington woman charged with ‘terrorizing,’ sexually abusing 14-year-old boy
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County woman was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy, according to arrest warrants.
Ashley Maudlin Grant, 38, of Lexington, faces five felony charges including statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, indecent liberties with a child and first degree kidnapping.
According to the warrants, Grant is accused of “terrorizing” the child in addition to “unlawfully confining the victim and restraining the victim.”
She was issued a $250,000 bond.
