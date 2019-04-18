× Lexington woman charged with ‘terrorizing,’ sexually abusing 14-year-old boy

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County woman was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy, according to arrest warrants.

Ashley Maudlin Grant, 38, of Lexington, faces five felony charges including statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15, indecent liberties with a child and first degree kidnapping.

According to the warrants, Grant is accused of “terrorizing” the child in addition to “unlawfully confining the victim and restraining the victim.”

She was issued a $250,000 bond.