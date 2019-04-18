Greensboro City Council approves affordable housing plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro City Council approved a 10-year affordable housing plan with the hopes of giving more families the chance to be homeowners.

“That plan will help us figure out what areas should we be developing affordable housing, resources, the type of housing that we'll be developing as well, and how much do we need to rehab and preserve housing,” said Stan Wilson, of neighborhood development.

The city has worked on providing affordable housing for residents or several years. Back in 2016, they conducted a study that showed more than 20,000 families were cost burdened, which means they spent more than 30 percent of their income in housing.

“So now today, we want to look at what do those numbers look like and see if they're seniors or are they veterans, really drilling down and looking at those categories and see where we need to meet those needs,” Wilson said.

City Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said east Greensboro is a target area for the plan.

“You know east Greensboro had the tornado and that's a critical area for development," Hightower said.

Many families left that pat of town with damaged homes or no place to go at all. She said this is the most ideal place to rebuild and even start new developments because of the available land.

Wilson added that community engagement is also a part of the plan because of the negative stigmas attached to affordable housing.

“People really just don't understand affordable housing and it's really important that as we move forward as a city that we help everyone we can know exactly what affordable housing is," Wilson said.