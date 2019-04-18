16-year-old girl charged with leading Guilford County deputies on pursuit

Guilford County Sheriff's Office patrol car. (File photo/WGHP)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Nina Bounthaeng, 16, is charged with receiving/transferring stolen vehicles, speeding, speed to elude arrest, no operator license, fail to stop at red light and a lane change violation.

At 12:44 a.m. Thursday, a deputy saw a driver break a traffic law near U. S. 29 and Benaja Road.

The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in the armed robbery of a Papa John’s delivery driver around Tucson Drive and Pheonix Drive in Greensboro.

A pursuit ensued and continued into Reidsville. Two PIT maneuvers were done, which disabled the vehicle. Bounthaeng was taken into custody.

Bounthaeng was given a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 22.

She has not been charged in connection with the robbery.

Greensboro police said the robbery was reported at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday. Three men approached the delivery driver and one of the robbers showed a handgun and took cash and property from the delivery driver.

