‘We don’t want to die’: Greensboro police investigating after shots fired into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Neighbors are on alert after someone shot into a home in north Greensboro early Wednesday.

An elderly man and his wife were inside the home on Leo Drive when bullets came through at least one of their windows.

No one was hurt.

“They shot at the house,” said the woman who called 911. “We don’t want to die.”

The couple told FOX8 they’ve lived there for nearly 15 years and have no idea why someone would target them.

“They are quiet and you rarely see them,” said Derek Jones, a neighbor. “They don't come outside. They just come and go. It makes you wonder, 'Why this house? Was it the wrong house? Was it the wrong neighborhood?'”

Jones and other neighbors said they’ve heard shots before, but usually off in the distance.

“The neighborhood is very quiet,” Jones said. “There is not that many kids. It's an older neighborhood so there's a lot of older adults.”

He hopes police track down the people who did this. Right now, the Greensboro Police Department has no suspects or information on a motive.

“I’m going to be more alert because the same window it went in, it could've been my window,” Jones said.

In the last year, Greensboro police investigated 35 discharge of firearm or shooting into occupied dwelling calls within half a mile of Leo Drive. A spokesperson for the department said most of those came from apartment complexes northeast and northwest of there.