WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was reportedly hurt in a shooting in Winston-Salem overnight, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on the 2200 block of Pleasant Street.

The victim was walking on Pleasant, near where he lives, when he heard several gunshots.

The victim started running and realized a bullet had grazed his leg, police report.

His injury was non-life-threatening.

Police found shell casings at the scene.