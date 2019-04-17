Texas woman tells police her meth was actually ‘healing crystals’
DICKINSON, Texas — Police said a woman’s “healing crystals” were really meth, according to KTRK.
Police in Friendswood pulled over Cactus Calderas for not signalling a lane change.
After initially appearing nervous, police said Calderas agreed to a search of her vehicle.
Officers found meth, butane lights and a small pipe in her purse, KTRK reports.
The woman allegedly told police that the crystals were not meth but instead “healing crystals.”
She is now charged with possession of a controlled substance.
