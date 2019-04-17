× Robbery suspect in High Point had just been pulled over prior to robbery, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been arrested after a robbery at a High Point convenience store, according to a news release from High Point police.

Samuel L. Sledge, 25, of High Point, is charged with common law robbery.

Officers came to the Pantry Shop, at 2700 E. Lexington Ave., on Wednesday after a robbery was reported.

An officer contacted dispatch and said he believed the suspect was Sledge because he had just issued him a citation for possession of a stolen license plate and Sledge was in a vehicle that match the description of the robbery suspect’s vehicle.

Officers found Sledge parked at a tire shop on Greensboro Road. In the trunk of the car, they found a mask believed to be used during the robbery.

Officers also found $100 in Sledge’s wallet, which matched the amount stolen during the robbery.

Sledge was confined in the High Point Jail under a $1,500 secured bond.