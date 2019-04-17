Potential tornadoes, damaging winds may hit Triad on Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe weather could return this Friday with a threat of damaging winds and potential tornadoes, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring warm, calm weather, but its Friday when a strong cold front could spur showers and thunderstorms.

Into Friday afternoon, the threat of severe weather will increase for areas east of the Blue Ridge, peaking around the dinner hour.

"The primary threats will be from damaging, straight-line winds and a few tornadoes," Byrd said. "Rainfall is also expected to be heavy and flash flooding may occur in some communities."

Saturday will remain damp with cloudy skies and intermittent light rain.

By Easter Sunday, however, we're looking at clearing skies and highs in the low 70s.