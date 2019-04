Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by a train overnight in Jamestown, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the scene on Dillon Road, near W. Main Street.

Troopers say 25-year-old Haroon Banglo was on the tracks when an oncoming freight train blew its whistle. The man, however, didn't hear the sound.

No word on what led to this incident.