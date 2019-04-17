× Man escapes from Randolph County prison

ASHEBORO, N.C. — State correctional officers and local law enforcement are looking for a man who escaped from Randolph County’s correctional center, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Grady R. York, 49, went missing from the minimum security prison in Asheboro.

York was first admitted to the prison on May 8, 2014, and was set to serve 15 years for being a habitual felon. He had been convicted of larceny, breaking and entering and other property crimes.

Officials are investigating how he escaped from the prison.

He was scheduled for release on Sept. 11, 2023.

York was described as a white man standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing about 173 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He is from Randolph County but has ties in Montgomery County.

Anyone who sees this man is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Randolph County Correction Center at (336) 625-2578.