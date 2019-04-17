Man accused of deadly shooting, kidnapping ex-girlfriend in South Carolina may be in North Carolina

PICKENS, S.C. — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend may be in North Carolina, according to WHNS.

Marco Vaught, 36, is wanted for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, 28-year-old Rebecca Marie Purry, and fatally shooting her aunt, 54-year-old Claudette Purry.

The alleged shooting and kidnapping happened around 1 a.m. at Claudette Purry’s home in Pickens.

Vaught was last seen driving a black 2000 GMC Denali with North Carolina license plate FLM-9930.

Vaught may have been headed to Tabor City.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Pickens police at (864) 878-6366.