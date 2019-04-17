Gateway Education Center will remain open for those who want to stay, Guilford County Schools superintendent says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gateway Education Center will stay open, Superintendent Sharon Contreras said at a Wednesday school board meeting.

Contreras spoke to the board and a packed room of the school's supporters. GCS had to turn visitors away after the room reached capacity.

The superintendent recommended to the board that the district should speak with parents about moving students to other school buildings at Gateway and those that wish to stay will be able to stay. This comes after the superintendent explained that the facility needs repairs.

School board member Byron Gladden said there will be a motion to fund Gateway at the next board meeting.

School board member Pat Tillman said there is a process that has to go into funding and repairing Gateway, and they want to do it right.

“I think this is going to allow us to enter deeper discussions and figure out how to be resolve this," Tillman said.

These are screenshots of the Facility Studies Report from January. It shows that while Gateway’s building and site condition were poor, and in need of repair, the consultants did not recommend any change/closure @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/aZIaN94hqD — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) April 17, 2019

Gateway Education Center parents have been in limbo after they say their principal and and assistant principal told them their kids' school would be shutting down.

The transcript of phone calls made to parents over the weekend was obtained by FOX8 from the Guilford County school system. In part, it says "students and staff can be better served in a more modern and safer environment. As such, at the end of this school year, students will no longer be served at Gateway Education Center."

"She told me that Gateway is closing. I was blindsided. In no way did I ever expect to hear that information at any point," said Dania Ermentrout, the PTA president and a mom of a Gateway student.

"I received my phone call mid-morning Saturday. The phone call stated that Gateway was closing and that Connor, his teachers and assistants would all be moving together next school year over to Haynes-Inman," said Brenda Dawson, another Gateway mom.

Two moms, the same message, just one day apart.

Dania Ermentrout gives the parents a little pep talk about why Gateway is so needed, prior to the start of the meeting. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/XQbbC5QiYP — Hayley Fixler (@HayleyFixlerTV) April 17, 2019

Both Dawson and Ermentrout say they were told that their kids' school was closing its doors at the end of the school year, but were left without many answers.

"[They said they were] concerned that it's quote unsafe. That's not born out of the facts," Ermentrout said. "The facts are that there was a consulting group that created a report and issued it in January 2019. The report is online. Gateway is recommended for no change."

Dawson says her 9-year-old son Connor has thrived at Gateway.

"Gateway is our normalcy. Every special needs parent desires normalcy that other parents have. This is our normalcy," she said. "You cannot duplicate it. I don't care if the facility is new. This is consistency. It's an environment they're used to. It's their school."

Others, like Ermentrout, have issues with the lack of information given to them, like how the district plans to deal with the lengthy bus rides.

"These are children who have seizure disorders, who have issues with sever dystonia, who may have vomiting problems," she said. "And they're going to be sitting on the bus for over an hour."