Former addict starts women’s recovery home in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Bonnie Harris has embraced her past to give women battling drug addiction a future.

Harris says the shame of a failed marriage led her down a dark road.

“Next thing I knew, I had a crack pipe in my hand and so that journey took me down from 1987 to 1993,” she said.

When she started using, her children were 5 and 3 years old.

It would be five years before she would see herself and the world differently.

“I believe that God used them to get my attention to him because I didn't want my children on the streets with me. I didn't want them in the crack house. I didn't want them to be where I was at. I wanted to do something different with them,” Harris said.

Harris went to rehab but says finding her identity in Jesus transformed her life.

“And then when he took me out of there, he said, ‘I didn't save you for you, I saved you so you can go back and you can tell others that their life can be set free too,’” she said.

Harris founded Hannah’s Haven.

It’s a Christ-centered recovery program for women.

Kaylee Lankford has been in the program for 11 months.

“This is the longest I've been clean,” she said.

“I really had to walk through the circumstances of the things that I’ve been through and really allow God to meet me there and just kind of exchange the beauty for ashes in each situation,” Lankford said.

Harris estimates that approximately 120 women have come through Hannah’s Haven since 2004.

She says some have overcome addiction, some have continued to wrestle with it, but her joy comes from letting them know that the door is always open.

“I don't care if they're still using, they’ll still call me. I don't care if they're homeless, they will not forget my number and that's been such a blessing,” she said.

Hannah’s Haven relies on donations to operate.

The organization also operates Hannah’s Bridge – a thrift store on Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

Money from sales helps fund the program.