Davidson County woman sells tie-dye eggs in Uptown Lexington

Posted 9:22 am, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28AM, April 17, 2019

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. - Doris Everhart doesn't just dye her eggs, she tie-dyes them.

“They are all from silk ties,” said Everhart who has been using silk for many years. “What's ever on the tie comes off on the egg.”

She takes the ties, cuts them into pieces and wraps them around the egg. Then uses strips of old fabric to hold the ties securely around the eggs. Once they are cooked and cooled it’s time to reverse the process revealing the shapes and colors left behind.

“People still want them and so I still make them,” she said, though she’s lost track of how many she’s made over the years. “It’s a trial and error process with a beautiful outcome.”

Mrs. Everhart sells her eggs at Conrad and Hinkle Grocery Store in Uptown Lexington.

