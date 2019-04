CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have released their 2019 schedule.

The team will kick off the season at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m.

Other highlights include traveling to London for a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The team is coming off a disappointing 2018 campaign. They went 7-9, losing seven of their last eight games.

You can view the full schedule below: