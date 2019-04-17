Guilford County woman makes pillows for sick children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Joe Anne Strader has run miles of thread through her sewing machine over the years making pillows.

She first started with a church group but eventually, the group -- for various reasons -- stopped. But Joe Anne couldn’t let it go.

“Just felt like the Lord was leading me,” she said. “Even if you do a small amount it will help someone.”

Today, thanks to many helpful hands, the pillow project is back. As a four-time cancer survivor, Joe Anne knows the comfort these pillows can bring.

Each month she fills several large bags full of the pillows, shaped like dog bones, to children hospice homes and cancer centers.

“I’ll keep doing it as long as the Lord lets me,” she said.

Joe Anne never asks for donations believing God always provides the material and extra hands.

