Woman attacked, robbed in Greensboro apartment complex parking lot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman was attacked and robbed in Greensboro on Monday night, according to Greensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Ronald Glenn.

The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was dropped off in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 3237 Yanceyville St. to visit a friend.

A man came up to the victim from behind, hit her several times, grabbed her purse and knocked her to the ground.

The robber then ran off with the purse.

The woman was taken to the hospital to get checked out. There is no word on her condition.

