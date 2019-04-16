× Winston-Salem man arrested after armed robbery at High Point business

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A 32-year-old Winston-Salem man was arrested Tuesday after armed robbery at High Point business

On Tuesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. High Point Police responded to a “holdup” alarm coming from Ace Cash Express located at 2114 South Main

An officer arrived on scene and saw a man running around the outside of the building to the back of the business. The suspect got into silver-colored sedan parked on a nearby street and attempted to flee from officers.

High Point Police began a vehicle pursuit and were assisted by deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Once in the area of Riverdale Road and Business 85, the suspect and only occupant of the vehicle abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot before being caught by officers.

Joseph T. Brown, 32, of Winston-Salem, was arrested without incident by officers and deputies.

The victims of the robbery were two female employees of the business. During the robbery an employee activated the alarm due to the suspect being armed with a gun.

One victim was robbed of a cell phone and did not suffer any physical injuries during the incident.

During the arrest of Brown officers located and recovered the firearm used as well as the victim’s cell phone.

Brown was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony flee to elude arrest, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony breaking and entering.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.