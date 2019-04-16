× Teenager shot in leg in Thomasville drive-by shooting

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and two dozen shell casings were found after a drive-by shooting in Thomasville, according to police.

At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Blair Street.

At the scene, police found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg in the doorway of a home.

The teenager said he was in the home when he was shot.

A relative took the teenager to the hospital where he was treated for the non-life-threatening injury.

There was another person at the home when the shooting happened. This second person was not injured.

Police found 24 shell casings in the road in front of the residence.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video from the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.