Teacher arrested after taking 4 shots of vodka while at work, deputies say

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A Kentucky substitute teacher was arrested after deputies said she was drinking on the job, WKYT reports.

Brook Ellen West, 32, is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and endangering the welfare of a minor.

West was arrested Monday after a student said she was yelling and cursing at students at Royal Spring Middle School.

Deputies said West smelled like alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and admitted to taking four shots of vodka around 11 a.m.

When deputies gave her a breathalyzer test, her blood alcohol concentration was .317.

West was placed in the Scott County Detention Center.