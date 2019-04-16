Tanger Center reaches its 12,000-deposit limit for first season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- If you have secured your season membership at the inaugural season at the Tanger Center, you aren't alone.

Today, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts announced it reached its limit of 12,000 early deposits for season seat memberships for the first season.

But if you haven't gotten your tickets yet, don't worry, season seat memberships go on sale to the public on June 3.

This news comes just days after the center announced the full lineup of shows for the season, including "Wicked," "The Lion King" and "Dear Evan Hanson."