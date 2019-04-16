Suspect driver airlifted to hospital after police chase going wrong way down US 52 North in Davidson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County chase going the wrong way down U.S. 52 North ended with a crash and a suspect in the hospital, according to Highway Patrol.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office began the pursuit following a silver Chevrolet Malibu that was driving south in the northbound lane of U.S. 52.

At about 10:30 p.m., the suspect car hit another vehicle near Bethesda Road, north of Lexington.

The suspect driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on any charges or the name of the driver.