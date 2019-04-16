Surveillance video shows train slam into SUV that drove onto tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Surveillance video captured the moment a commuter train slammed into an SUV when it drove onto the tracks.

The crash happened during rush hour in downtown Orlando last Thursday.

In the video, released by Orlando police, the SUV is seen driving under the crossing gates as flashing lights signaled that the train was approaching.

The SUV stopped for about 15 seconds before slowly driving forward, directly into the train's path.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in serious condition. No one on the train was injured.

Orlando police are still investigating the crash.

"Please obey all traffic laws, especially when approaching railroad crossings. Trying to cross when a train approaches is extremely dangerous. Exercise patience and drive safe," Orlando police wrote on Twitter.