Possible gas leak investigated at Florence Elementary in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A possible gas leak was reported at Florence Elementary Tuesday morning.

A seal for a gas pipe on an HVAC unit on the roof malfunctioned, according to fire officials. There was a faint odor of gas inside, but most of the odor was outside.

The unit was shut down. Firefighters checked gas levels and no gas was detected inside the school.

Students were routed to a nearby site and are returning to school.

The school sent the following message to parents:

“Good morning, Florence Elementary families. This is Chiyanna Young with an important message. Earlier this morning the fire department was on site investigating the smell of gas. All students and staff were safely off campus during this process. We have now been advised that the building is safe and we can return to school to begin our day. If you brought your child home, please return them to school as soon as possible. Thank you and have a great day.”

Students of Florence Elementary were taken to a nearby church after a possible gas leak. pic.twitter.com/GTXoTdfSUL — Justyn Melrose (@JustynLJMelrose) April 16, 2019

Cars are pulling through at Florence Elementary now as the school allows students back in. pic.twitter.com/NaL9tiygRt — Justyn Melrose (@JustynLJMelrose) April 16, 2019