More Americans turn to software to file their taxes, Starbucks reworks its rewards program and more

Posted 1:44 pm, April 16, 2019, by

In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses the recent trend of people turning to software rather than specialists for tax returns, Starbucks which is rolling out a revamped rewards program and a survey that found 5% of people admit to lying on their resumes.

