Micheal is looking for his Forever Family!

Michael is looking for a Forever Family.

He is described as having a good, kind heart, being very intelligent – “He can take a friend and make him a family member.”

“I can’t think of anything that he can’t hold a conversation on,” his foster parent said. “He is very responsible. My dream for Michael is to be with a loving and caring family.”

Michael says he would like to be in the military. “I would like to be a sergeant. I just like how they are heroic.”

Michael also said, “I have a family now, and I like the way the are helping me, but, it is not my Forever Family. A Forever Family is a family that you live with forever and ever!”

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting Michael, or another child, please contact foreverfamily.org.