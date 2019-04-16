Micheal is looking for his Forever Family!

Posted 11:11 am, April 16, 2019, by

Michael is looking for a Forever Family.

He is described as having a good, kind heart, being very intelligent – “He can take a friend and make him a family member.”

“I can’t think of anything that he can’t hold a conversation on,” his foster parent said. “He is very responsible. My dream for Michael is to be with a loving and caring family.”

Michael says he would like to be in the military. “I would like to be a sergeant. I just like how they are heroic.”

Michael also said, “I have a family now, and I like the way the are helping me, but, it is not my Forever Family. A Forever Family is a family that you live with forever and ever!”

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting Michael, or another child, please contact foreverfamily.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.