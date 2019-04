Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It might be time for men to clean up their act.

According to researchers at the Hirslanden Clinic in Switzerland, a dog's fur is cleaner than a man's beard.

Thirty dogs and 18 men were part of the study.

All the men's beards showed high microbial counts.

Scientists found that 23 of the 30 dogs had high amounts of germs in their fur.

In seven of the men, some of the germs were considered to be a threat to human health.