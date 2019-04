Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet XXX, our Pet of the Week!

Larkspur was found wandering the streets back on March 14.

He is a bulldog mix who is very calm, walks well on a leash, likes treats and enjoys napping.

He was found by animal control and taken to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

For more information about Larkspur, call the Shelter at (336) 641-3401.