Man charged after Davidson County chase ends with head-on collision

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after a chase going the wrong way down U.S. 52 North led to a head-on collision, according to Highway Patrol.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office began chase a silver 2015 Chevrolet Malibu after attempting a traffic stop for a revoked registration.

The Malibu got onto U.S. 52, heading south on the northbound lanes, at Exit 97.

Deputies followed from the southbound lanes.

At about 10:20 p.m., the suspect car hit another vehicle head-on near Bethesda Road, north of Lexington, before running off the road to the right, hitting a guard rail and coming to rest in the median.

Antoine Devon Mickle, 27, of Winston-Salem, who troopers say was the suspect driver, was airlifted to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Matthew Blyden, of Lexington, was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision. Blyden was taken to the hospital.

Mickle is charged with careless/reckless driving, driving while license revoked, no insurance and travelling the wrong way on a dual lane highway.

The sheriff's office reports multiple stolen items were found in the Malibu, including some with security tags still attached and beeping.