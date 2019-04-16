Man charge with assault after stabbing in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Pleasant Garden man has been charged with assault after allegedly stabbing another man.

On April 5, investigators responded to Randolph Hospital for a report of a stabbing.

Investigators found a victim with a stab wound. The victim told investigators he was approached by Dustin Craig Patrick who was at his residence and uninvited.

A verbal argument turned physical resulting in Patrick stabbing the victim.

The victim was treated and released from Randolph Hospital for his injuries.

An arrrest warrant was issued for a felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Patrick turned himself into the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on April 15, where he is confined under a $100,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance has been set for April 17 in Randolph County District Court.

