High Point woman attacked by two dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A woman in High Point is recovering after two dogs bit her Monday afternoon.

High Point police say two pit bull mixes bit a woman on her wrist and leg in the 500 block of Kent Court just before 5 p.m.

Paul Tisdale says he and his fiancee were on their neighbor's front porch when everybody started running. They tried to rush indoors, but the dogs got to Tisdale's fiancee.

"We were yelling and kicking, just trying to do anything we can to get these dogs off of her," Tisdale said.

The dogs belong to Tisdale's neighbor two houses over. Tisdale says this is not the first time police have been called about these dogs.

Since 2017, High Point police have responded to this particular home four times for animal-related calls, including an incident back in February where another neighbor's animals were harmed.

"He promised to take care of the dogs and the puppies that got killed over here. That didn't get taken care of," Tisdale said.

Tisdale says he just wants to feel safe in his own neighborhood.

"That's not fair. That's not fair to this community, to the neighbors, to the kids that are out here," Tisdale said.

Animal Control picked up both dogs on Tuesday. They are being held at the animal shelter for a 10-day quarantine.

During the quarantine period, Animal Control will look at all previous calls involving the animals and evaluate if they meet the criteria to be deemed dangerous.

No charges have been filled against the owner of the dogs.