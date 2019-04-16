× Florida man accused of using squirt gun to shoot urine at his neighbor

GULFPORT, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested after allegedly using a squirt gun to shoot his own urine at a neighbor.

Joel Benjamin, 71, was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

According to Gulfport police, Benjamin used the squirt gun several times to shoot urine at a woman walking her dog past his home.

When asked if he committed the crime, police said Benjamin confirmed his actions and told police he would “do it again.”

Benjamin was released on $500 bail.