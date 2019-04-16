Family, friends celebrate the life of Dr. Otis Tillman, who died last week at the age of 89

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Family, friends and former patients celebrated the life of Dr. Otis Tillman.

A homegoing service was held at Greater First United Baptist Church in High Point Tuesday.

“He was a great man. God knew what he was doing when he put him on this earth,” said Richard Kelly, Tillman’s nephew.

Tillman graduated from North Carolina A&T State University in 1953 and Howard University Medical School in 1957.

After graduating, he opened his medical practice in High Point and he served as a medical doctor for more than 45 years in the community.

Rose Alston is one of his former patients who came to the visitation to pay her final respects to Tillman.

She remembered him as someone who truly cared about the people he served.

“We had like a neighborhood doctor that we could go to,” she said.

Some of Tillman’s career accomplishments include delivering 3,000 babies in High Point during segregation and successfully delivering black conjoined twins.

“Dr. Tillman is actually the one who delivered me on Nov. 27, 1968,” Ruby Foster said.

Foster says she continued to see Tillman through adulthood and described him as someone who was also a father-figure to people in the community.

“It was just a really pleasant experience to have someone who I call family. He was one of the best doctors. My grandmother, my mother, everybody loved him, he will truly be missed by the community,” she said.

Tillman passed away at his residence in High Point on April 10.

He was 89 years old.