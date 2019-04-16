Charlotte police release body cam video of officer-involved shooting amid protests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released body camera video Monday afternoon of an officer fatally shooting a man named Danquirs Franklin outside a Burger King last month, WSOC reports.

Last Thursday, a judge ordered CMPD to release the video by Monday. The department released the video at 2 p.m.

"It's another really sad moment and reminder that the responsibilities of law enforcement are, and will always be, immense," said Mayor Vi Lyles at a Monday news conference. "In the blink of an eye, their jobs require an instantaneous decision, and that's something none of us should take lightly."

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said the department was prepared for protests following the release of the video.

“It’s like a punch to the gut," Putney said of the video. "It's hard to watch. It's hard to see. Because a life has been lost. Just like any other time you see somebody lose their life. I hope you’ll do what we’re doing and pray for Miss Franklin and her family. Pray for our officers, whose lives have been destroyed as well. Come together as a community and be heard. But be lawful."

Police have said Officer Wende Kerl killed 27-year-old Danquirs Napoleon Franklin at the restaurant in late March. They said Kerl fired when an armed Franklin refused to drop his weapon.

