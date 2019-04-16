Boyfriend arrested in 2013 stabbing death of Asheboro woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — It's been six years since a man called 911 to report that he had found his girlfriend dead.

Now, Roger Lee Martin, 41, was arrested for 31-year-old Nova “Nikki” Robinson's murder, a mother of two, according to Asheboro police.

At about 5:45 p.m. Monday, officers arrested Martin at 958 Louya Road in Lexington.

Years earlier, at 6:07 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2013, Martin called police, saying his girlfriend was dead, Asheboro police report.

Officers responded to the home at 302 Cherokee Street and found the woman lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

She had been stabbed.

Martin was still there when police got to the scene, and officers interviewed him on more than one occasion.

"There were many questions surrounding the case that Roger Martin could not give a logical response to," the police department said in a news release. "Advanced DNA testing enabled our detectives to satisfy all open questions that they had surrounding the investigation. We are completely satisfied without question that Roger Martin killed his then girlfriend Nova 'Nikki' Robinson."

Robinson was a mother of two and studied at Randolph Community College to become a registered nurse.

Angela Jackson, Robinson's mother, told FOX8 near the five-year anniversary of her daughter's death, “There's no such thing as closure. Closure means going back to the way it was and we can't go back to the way it was."

It's a pain no mother should have to go through.

“She was taken in the prime of her life. She was coming into her own,” Jackson said through tears.

While Jackson doesn't believe in closure, she said she wanted nothing more than for her daughter's case to be solved.

"I’m ready for the next chapter to begin. I’m ready for her to rest. It's been too long,” she said.