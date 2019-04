Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Shots were fired near the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point Monday.

Occupants in two vehicles were seen shooting at each other at around 11:45 a.m.

Police are on scene.

The courthouse is located on East Green Drive -- Parks Street and Green Drive are closed.

High Point Police on scene of a reported incident near the courthouse. Working to gather details now. ⁦@myfox8⁩ pic.twitter.com/f7icpGMVc3 — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) April 15, 2019