Plane flying out of Piedmont-Triad International Airport strikes birds; damaged plane returns to airport

An airplane flying out of Piedmont Triad International Airport Monday morning struck a flock of birds and had to return to the airport.

American Airlines flight 3930 was heading for Texas around 7:15 a.m. when the plane hit the birds, a passenger told FOX8.

An American Airlines official confirmed the bird strike. A replacement aircraft was en route to the airport.